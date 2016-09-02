High School Football, Sept. 2



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Tires marks running off the roadway at the intersection of county roads 19 and 40 in DeKalb County mark the scene where two DeKalb football player were involved in a automobile crash on Friday that claimed the life of one of the players and caused the other to be airlifted to a local hospital. DeKalb's football game was cancelled as a result of the tragedy.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran receiver Mark Mallers, left, tries to pull down the football as Snider's Tristan Wells breaks up the play during the game on Friday at Spuller Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran quarterback Peter Morrison, left, drops back to pass as Snider's William Johnson, center, fights off the block of Trey Freeman during the third quarter of the game on Friday at Spuller Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Snider's DeAndrew Stroud runs to the end zone after catching a short pass during the Panthers' game against Concordia Lutheran on Friday at Spuller Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Luers and Homestead captains watch the coin toss before the start of their game on Friday at the University of Saint Francis.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran quarterback Peter Morrison, left, flips the football to Peterson Kerlegrand during the Cadets' game against Snider on Friday at Spuller Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Snider's DeAndrew Stroud points to the Panthers' crowd after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the Panthers' game against Concordia Lutheran on Friday at Spuller Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran receiver Peterson Kerlegrand eyes the football after it bounced off the helmet of Snider's Taj Starks on a Cadets pass play during their game on Friday at Spuller Stadium. The football bounced in the air five times, into the arms of another Snider player then to the ground before being whistled dead as an incomplete pass.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

The bleacher stands sit empty on Friday night after the Barons' football game was cancelled after two player were involved in a automobile crash that claimed the life of one of the players and caused the other to be airlifted to a local hospital.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran receiver Peterson Kerlegrand eyes the football after it bounced off the helmet of Snider's Taj Starks on a Cadets pass play during their game on Friday at Spuller Stadium. The football bounced in the air five times, into the arms of another Snider player then to the ground before being whistled dead as an incomplete pass.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

The bleacher stands sit empty on Friday night after the Barons' football game was cancelled after two player were involved in a automobile crash that claimed the life of one of the players and caused the other to be airlifted to a local hospital.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran receiver Peterson Kerlegrand, right, tries to snatch the football off the helmet of Snider's Taj Starks on a Cadets pass play during their game on Friday at Spuller Stadium. The football bounced in the air five times, into the arms of another Snider player then to the ground before being whistled dead as an incomplete pass.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Mac Hippenhammer, left, runs with the football off a block during the Panthers' game against Concordia Lutheran on Friday at Spuller Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Luers football players run through warmup drills before the start of their game against Homestead on Friday at the University of Saint Francis.