Higher heating costs predicted

NIPSCO is predicting higher heating bills this winter.

That's based on current market projects and normal winter weather, a statement from NIPSCO said today.

From Nov. 1 to March 31, the average customer should expect to pay about $399 in winter heating costs.

Last winter, customers paid an average of $321, which was the second-lowest heating cost in 10 years, the statement said.

For customers who think they will need help with their heating cost this year, they are to call NIPSCO's 24 hour customer care center as soon as possible to determine what is available to help.

NIPSCO offers a payment assistance program based on income levels. The company also offers a free service for customers to get on a budget plan that helps to manage their monthly bills by spreading the cost of gas cost throughout the year.

Payment arrangements are also available that allows customers to make an initial payment within four days of an agreement and pay the remaining balance over three months, along with current bills as they are due.

NIPSCO also offers energy-efficiency programs to help customers manage their usage.

For programs and tips go to NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy.