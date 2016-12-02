Hillegas Road bridge restricted for handrail repair

The Hillegas Road bridge between Illinois and Bass roads will be restricted Monday and Tuesday for handrail repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

Southbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and northbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the highway department said in a statement.

The road will be unrestricted each day after 5 p.m.