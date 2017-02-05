Historian seeks 'aha moments'

A voice message makes it clear Tom Castaldi is a busy man.

“I’m in and out today,” he says after apologizing for a missed call. “Some general things you might be interested in: I’ve lived in Allen County since 1966. I think this is my third term as historian, three-year terms each. … Oh … maybe it’s more than that.”

Castaldi, 77, is Allen County’s historian. He was reappointed last month to another term by the Indiana Historical Society.

In an initial voicemail response Castaldi explains his Logansport roots, early interest in canals, plans to be a history teacher but instead majoring in business marketing at Indiana University. After college, he took a job with Essex Wire Corp., moving to Fort Wayne in 1966.

But history always was “primary in my thinking,” his recorded voice says. And in retirement, if one can call it that, history continues to be his passion.

In a phone interview later, Castaldi acknowledges his role as county historian has lasted more like five terms, beginning in 2002. That, with his other historian tasks, is “a fun volunteer occupation,” he said. Not a full 8-to-5 job, “more like 9-to-2.”

Castaldi serves on the boards of the Allen County Fort Wayne Historical Society, the Canal Society of Indiana and the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor, among others.

He was the first board president of the Indiana State Museum Foundation during the funding and building of the new museum, and received its first Honorary Director position.

Castaldi has written or contributed to at least nine books, as well as magazine articles. He was named a Sagamore of the Wabash in 1994 and honored by IHS with the Eli Lilly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

Radio listeners will recognize him as the voice of “On the Heritage Trail,” heard Mondays on Northeast Indiana Public Radio’s WBOI since 1994.

Castaldi also records spots on Catholic history for Redeemer Radio, WLYV-1450 AM.

“There’s always a project going on,” he says.

The Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau established the County Historian Program in 1981.

A historian is appointed for each of the state’s 92 counties. Anyone knowledgeable about local history and willing to travel in the county and answer questions can qualify.

“County historians are full-time teachers, dry cleaners, attorneys, librarians, farmers, history professors, stay-at-home parents and retired citizens,” according to the Indiana Historical Society’s website. “While some county historians have advanced degrees in history, the majority are high school graduates or have bachelor’s degrees in subjects unrelated to history.”

It isn’t always easy to find a new county historian, Jeannette Rooney, IHS assistant director for local history services, said in an email response.

Local historical societies and libraries find and nominate candidates with a passion for history and willingness to volunteer.

There are current vacancies in Adams, Fayette, Fountain, Gibson, Spencer and Tipton counties, IHS spokeswoman Rachel Hill Ponko said.

Are there new stories to tell? Not really, Castaldi says. But there is always history to discover. “Nuggets of information,” he said. “Those aha moments I call them.”

There was the Indianapolis squirrel invasion of 1822, he recalls with a laugh. It happened again in 1945, according to the Indiana Historical Society’s website. Hundreds of squirrels damaged crops.

And this local gem: Engineers in the 1840s considered damming the Aboite River, which would have “inundated what we know as Aboite,” he added.

And speaking of water, Castaldi loves efforts to develop Fort Wayne’s riverfront as a celebration of transportation, including portages and canals, that transformed the area and continues to feed his interests.

“It’s quite marvelous,” he said.

