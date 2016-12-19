Hobson Road section to close for water-line work

Hobson Road just north of the East State Boulevard intersection will be closed to through traffic Wednesday and Thursday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Crews will be placing a new water line across Hobson Road as part of the City Utilities Engineering water upgrade project, a statement from the traffic engineering department said.

A marked detour will use State and Coliseum boulevards and Vance Avenue, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.