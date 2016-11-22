Holcomb tabs experienced chief of staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb tapped Earl Goode as his new chief of staff Monday.

It is the latest transition announcement as Holcomb will move from lieutenant governor to governor Jan. 9.

“The most important decision a governor-elect has is finding the absolute right chief of staff,” Holcomb said.

Goode took over as chief of staff for former Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2006 after spending a year as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Administration. He left in 2013.

He said Monday he never dreamed he’d be back at work but “it’s a unique opportunity to be able to serve your state twice.”

Goode also added that he has respect for Holcomb and wants to be able to do everything he can to help.

“Earl’s steady hand and voice of reason will be a valuable asset to me and our team as we work to take Indiana to the next level,” said Holcomb. “Earl cares about Hoosiers, he demands excellence and has always served others above all else, and for that reason he is the perfect fit for our growing team.”

Ironically, Holcomb served as deputy chief of staff to Daniels at one time under Goode.

Goode has a full work biography – most recently named by Gov. Mike Pence to the Indiana Motorsports Commission. He also has been on the board of directors for the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation.

Goode also was the former chairman of the Indiana Sports Corporation from 2001 to 2005.

Prior to serving in state government, Goode worked for 39 years at GTE, now Verizon, from which he retired as president of information services.

In addition, Holcomb also announced a team of Agency Review Leaders who will begin assessing baseline metrics for each executive agency in order to best measure growth and progress moving forward.

Each team will review agency budget details, structure and design, areas of strength and improvement, proposed legislative agendas and other factors before reporting their recommendations to the transition co-chairs.

