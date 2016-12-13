Holiday Cab starting up

The annual Holiday Cab program will be rolling into service this Thursday and will be picking up impaired drivers until Jan. 1.

The program runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., a statement from the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Anyone who lives in a 10-mile radius from downtown Fort Wayne and is looking for a safe ride home can use the cabs. The cabs will transport riders past the 10-mile radius, but the rider will have to pay the difference, the statement said.

The cabs will take riders home, not to other bars, restaurants or parties.

“The goal of the program has always been to prevent the tragedies that can and do occur when motorists drive drunk or impaired,” said Rita Junk, Holiday Cab administrator, in the statement.

To get the free service, call Holiday Cab at 260-426-3401.