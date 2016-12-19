Holiday closings

In recognition of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, some businesses will be closed:

• Branches of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be closed from Friday through Dec. 26. All branches will resume regular business hours on Dec. 27. The branches will also be closed from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. All branches will resume regular business hours on Jan. 3.

• The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed Friday and Dec. 26. The city will resume regular business hours on Dec. 27.

• Residential garbage and recycling will not be collected Dec. 26. Collection will be one day later for that entire week.