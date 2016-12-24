Holiday fare on display downtown

Snowflakes and Christmas lights accent most any holiday display.

And then there are hula hoops.

The unsuspecting round rings help anchor three large windows, hanging down like tree ornaments to draw attention to letters within spelling “JOY.” You’ll see the artsy design if you pass a downtown storefront in the 200 block of Pearl Street.

That creativity by Three Rivers Music Theatre generated dozens of “likes” on a Downtown Improvement District Facebook page.

As a result, the display was the designated winner in the organization’s second annual Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest.

The Three Rivers Music Theatre operates the Triple Threat Performing Arts Academy, which celebrates its first anniversary in January.

“We’re still pretty new as a downtown presence, so we thought it couldn’t hurt to be involved,” said Andy Planck, artistic director and founder of the business.

Nearly 25 businesses, offices or organizations participated in the contest. Participants included businesses such as 1st Source Bank, Markey Bonding, Citilink, Grand Wayne Convention Center, Revitalize Health Bar and Idelhour Boutique.

The contest theme was “Joy to the World.”

“We have these gorgeous storefront windows down here on Pearl Street,” said Planck, whose business offers dance and acting classes, voice and piano lessons, and musical theater acting. “I just thought, ‘Oh, that’s such a positive message to be sending out this holiday season.’ ”

This year’s contest saw a jump in votes of almost 60 percent more than 2015, the Downtown Improvement District said in a news release. DID said 19 percent of the votes went to Planck’s storefront.

As of Wednesday, nearly 65 people had clicked “like” on a Facebook photo for the display.

“Our display was really more elbow grease than anything,” Planck said. “We didn’t spend a ton on materials, it was really just a matter of trying to figure out how to make it work. It was more creativity and ingenuity than a financial burden.”

