Holiday shoppers search for deals get Thanksgiving start

The Sweet family anticipated some serious shopping on Thanksgiving as they waited in line Thursday at J.C. Penney at the Glenbrook Square Mall.

There were 20-carat diamond earrings for daughter Shauna Sweet who accompanied her parents, Stephanie and Samuel Sweet, all of Auburn, as well as a good deal on bath towels, pillows and sleepwear.

Shauna, 19, is moving into her own apartment and she's got the family looking out for her, they said.

The Sweets had consulted the shopping brochures in Thursday's Journal Gazette, numerous enough to make the morning paper as big and round as a yule log.

Next on their Thursday shopping itinerary would be Walmart, then Gordon's and Five Below.

"I think that's it tonight," Samuel Sweet said. With Friday's shopping at Menards, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Home Depot, 90 percent of their Christmas shopping would be done, he added.

Enticing Penney shoppers were the coupons handed out at the store's opening at 3 p.m. General manager Kelly Williams said staff safely shepherded 4,000 people through the doors at opening time, some of them receiving a coupon that could end up as a $500 shopping spree.

"Shoppers found out when they opened their coupon once they got into the store," Williams said in a text response. "Each coupon was either a $10, $20 or $100 or $500 winner."

Penney's will open for Black Friday shopping ast 6 a.m. Friday.

One Penney associate who didn't mind working Thanksgiving was Gloria Draeger. This is her and her fourth special Christmas shopping event at Penney's, but it's not a chore.

"I love Penney's. They really connect to their employees and they also listen to you," Draeger said, happily fingering her walkie-talkie. "The wages are better than other retail outlets," and at 70 years old, "Penney's really gives you a chance. They don't discriminate."

Opening a couple of hours later was Best Buy at Northcrest Shopping Center. Around 3:30 p.m. the line was growing, and the focus appeared to be smart TVs.

At least that is what Tom Albert, Fort Wayne, had in mind as he waited with his stepson, Caden Armstrong, 13. He had his eye on a 55-inch Samsung smart TV that was advertised for $479.99, usually retailing for $1,000, he said.

