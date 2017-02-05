Homes for Burmese touted

Ask Regis Rashid of Fort Wayne what the American dream means, and he answers quickly.

“Security,” said the one-time refugee, a Muslim from Myanmar, formerly Burma. “Democracy.”

Now, Rashid is helping people like him achieve another aspect of the American dream – home ownership.

He’s working with a Fort Wayne Realtor, Jerry Starks Jr., of JM Realty, who has taken on building new homes for Burmese refugee families who have settled in Fort Wayne.

Estimates on the size of that community vary widely, from 2,000 to more than 7,000.

International Fort Wayne, which hosts a website focusing on ethnic communities, estimates about 6,000 now live in the area.

Starks is proposing a small housing development in the 1800 block of Seddlemeyer Avenue just off South Anthony Boulevard.

He’s calling it Nay Pyi Taw in an attempt to attract clients.

The name refers to a glittering, if somewhat ill-fated, planned community carved out of the jungle to serve as the capital for Myanmar’s rulers.

Starks thinks the name will resonate with prospective Burmese buyers.

“I’ve built a pretty good relationship with them over the past few years,” said Starks, a first-time developer and house-flipper who said he’s sold about 30 existing homes to Burmese refugee families in the last year or so.

Because he went beyond simply selling a house to helping families establish credit and utilities and make repairs, he said, members of the community “would pass my (contact) information on to their family members.”

His reputation grew to the point that he hired Rashid as a translator and recently helped another Burmese-speaker, Aht­way Freeda of Fort Wayne, get her real-estate license.

Fort Wayne Realtor Jeff Vaughan, former president of the Upstate Alliance of Realtors, said he and other area agents have noticed an uptick in refugee buyers. Last summer, he said, he sold a listing in northeast Fort Wayne to a Burmese family.

“It’s a huge market here now,” he said.

Word among real estate professionals, he said, is that families, with many members working and turning earnings over to the household head as is traditional in their culture, have saved enough for large down payments and sometimes can bypass banks to buy modestly-priced homes.

The home he sold, in the Blackhawk area, was a three-bedroom, two-bath ranch with 1,650 square feet built about 50 years ago.

It sold for about $104,000.

That’s about $25,000 under the UPSTAR Allen County 2106 median, which includes higher-priced sales of new construction and sales of existing homes.

The Fort Wayne median was pegged by Zillow.com, a home values website, at $100,000. The median home price is the midpoint of all sales prices.

Megan Hubartt, Fort Wayne Habitat for Humanity spokeswoman, said many Burmese refugee families have been led to homeownership through that agency. Three families are now working with the program, and 10 were placed in the agency’s Fuller’s Landing development off Cook Road and just outside the city limits northwest of Fort Wayne.

“We definitely have worked with a good portion of the population for the last 10 to 15 years,” she said, adding families who complete the 300 hours of sweat equity and 20 hours of homeowners’ classes tend to stick with their homes and not buy move-up houses.

But some may not be able to make the time commitment Habitat requires, she said, so she was not surprised some are seeking other ways of moving from the apartments where many were initially resettled.

Rashid said that’s what he’s seen.

He said direct resettlement has slowed, but the community is still growing from secondary migration.

People who live in Fort Wayne tell family members and other people they know from their former villages or refugee camps about Fort Wayne and those people decide to relocate here, he said.

Rashid said that’s what he did.

When he came to the United States in 1997, he was initially resettled in Denver. But he learned that others, who, like him, were affiliated with the Burmese Student Army that had opposed the military regime in Burma had come to Fort Wayne. So he decided to move.

“Denver – expensive, very expensive,” he said. “A lot of people like to (live) here because of a lot of jobs and (it’s) a lot cheaper to buy a house.”

He said he’s worked with homebuyers coming from Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Another draw for Burmese Muslims is a new and expanding mosque at 2121 Seddlemeyer, about 0.1 mile from Starks’ proposed development, Rashid said. The mosque is within walking distance for people who want to make daily prayers there or attend Friday prayer services.

Masid Noor ul-Islam is the first mosque to be built outside – or inside – the former Burma in at least 40 years and attracts refugees from around the region. Rashid said Muslims remain widely persecuted in his homeland, pointing to recent killings within the last two weeks.

Two Burmese grocery/convenience stores exist within walking distance along South Anthony Boule­vard, and a store that sells traditional clothing and a reception hall that has hosted community gatherings are nearby.

Also, the Autumn Woods apartment complex, which has housed many families over the years is several blocks to the north, and Fellowship Missionary Church, which has assisted Burmese families, is to the south along Tillman Road.

Some refugees have told Rashid they want to get out of apartments, which are becoming cramped as children who were preschoolers when families arrived have now become teenagers or have started families of their own, he said.

And some refugees have told him they don’t feel safe living in apartments, Rashid said.

Safety is highly valued among refugees, said Rashid, who said he won’t return to Myanmar, even though his father still lives there, because there’s a constant threat of being imprisoned or killed.

“There’s a lot of problems there,” said Rashid, who said he is now an American citizen. “This is my country now,” he said. People like him “like to come to America and make a dream alive.”

The six homes Starks has planned aren’t overly spacious – they will be three-bedroom, two-bath ranch homes that will sit on approximately 0.2-acre lots on a 1.7-acre tract. The homes will be 1,500 to 1,600 square feet.

The development is next to First National Baptist Church on land it formerly owned that Starks purchased. Homes will be accessed by a single street ending in a cul-de-sac. The price will be “under $160,000,” Starks said, and he may sell some homes on land contracts.

Under the corporate name 4 Life Investments, Starks said, he is working with the Garrett State Bank for financing. He has retained T-E Inc., Fort Wayne, as project engineer and will employ licensed subcontractors for building, although he may do some electrical work himself, as he holds an electrician license.

Starks said he expects the Garrett State Bank to assist buyers with financing because officials have shown a willingness to work with him and other refugees. Many have become “bankable” through several years of paying rent, even though the kind of credit some banks want is foreign to them, he said.

“One thing that’s good about them (at Garrett) is that you can talk to who is making the decision,” he said. “They’re flexible.”

The development will have a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

Starks, 41, acknowledges taking a risk. But he thinks he’ll avoid the fate of the original Nay Pyi Taw, whose name roughly means Royal City of the Sun.

That city, an outpost for government officials and described on the Lonely Planet travel website as “absurdly grandiose in scale” and “shoddily constructed,” remains mostly empty – despite eight-lane highways and a gilt pagoda that’s hollow as a central attraction.

Starks said his development is not just for refugees, although he’s marketing it to them. His Burmese associates told him They said “it would be a good name that would be recognized (by refugees) who would know that they’d be welcomed here.”

The original Nay Pyi Taw “was a dream of people (in Burma),” Starks said. “So that’s what we’re going for here.”

