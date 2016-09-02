Honor Flight preps for 21st DC trip

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will make its 21st flight to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 22.

This flight marks the first of two fall flights that will have been totally funded by Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op, which raised more than $150,000 this year for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Paulding Putnam’s fundraising efforts began in January and included the raffle of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, community lunches and direct donations.

In addition to Paulding Putnam’s contribution, Honor Flight this week received a check for $65,000 from an anonymous donor processed through a national financial firm.

“Each Honor Flight from Fort Wayne costs approximately $70,000, and these generous donations will help Honor Flight Northeast Indiana continue its mission to safely transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to view their memorials,” Honor Flight President Dennis Covert said. “We always have a need for financial support as presently the veteran waiting list consists of over 400 Korea veterans and nearly 200 Vietnam veterans.”

Flight No. 21 consists of 84 veterans – 38 from World War II, including five women; 39 from the Korean War; one from Vietnam; as well as five dual-war veterans and one triple-war veteran.