Honoring working class

Lined up for grilled hot dogs, with a large screen displaying the results of an ongoing bingo contest, thousands of area residents celebrated Labor Day at Headwaters.

Tom Lewandowski, who served as president of the now-defunct Northeast Indiana Central Labor Council for 25 years, described Monday’s event as a time to celebrate labor’s contributions to the country. The picnic has been held annually for 34 years, but the roots of the celebration stem back to the late 1880s, Lewandowski said.

“It’s a way to celebrate the holiday with people who work to make the world better,” Lewandowski said.

Monday’s picnic also attracted several candidates for elected office, including U.S. Senate candidate Evan Bayh, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz, and Jorge Fernandez, candidate for the 50th Indiana House district.

Speaking to reporters, Bayh talked about Hoosier jobs and trade.

“I think too many of our jobs have been shipped overseas … and we can’t compete because too many of our foreign competitors are cheating, quite frankly,” Bayh said. But Bayh also noted he does not think the U.S. should create more trade agreements until it enforces the ones it has.

“We lose about $200 billion a year on intellectual property. … American businesses, Hoosier companies have invested, they’ve innovated, they created new goods and services and they’re just ripped off. We can’t stand by and let that happen.”

Bayh did note that some globalization is inevitable, but foreign companies shouldn’t be given an “artificial advantage.”

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, who is also executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance, said he’s glad to be able to participate in an event to honor the country’s workers.

“I felt it was important when this picnic started to get organized 34 years ago to attend not only because it was a fun day, but to pat organized labor and working people on the back for all the great things they’ve done to build our country and build our economy,” Paddock said. “These are folks today that literally have built things with their hands for years and years and really helped our country grow.”

Paddock, who estimated Monday’s attendance was about 6,000, also said it was great to see so many candidates attending the annual event.

“It’s a great opportunity for candidates to meet potential voters and a good opportunity for voters to meet the candidates,” Paddock said.

“It’s really a must-attend event if you’re running for public office, so it’s really good to see some of the candidates out there.”

