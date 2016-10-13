Hoosiers asked to keep campaign signs out of roadways

The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding candidates to keep campaign signs out of the rights of way.

Campaign signs cannot block visibility for traffic entering and exiting the road at intersections and driveways, a statement said today.

Areas that should not have campaign signs include intersections, interchanges and rights of way that run along the road, it said. If the right of way is not clear, the boundary can be estimated by a fence line, ditch or utility pole.

If signs block visibility, INDOT and local government have the right to remove the signs, the statement said.

Anyone encountering a sign they believe is blocking visibility is asked to contact the local INDOT district. To contact the Fort Wayne district, call 866-227-3555.

A map of districts and subdistricts can be found at http://entapps.indot.in.gov/dotmaps/districtmaps