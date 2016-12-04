Horses take reins of fun on the farm

The bustle of the Christmas season slowed to the pace of horses’ hooves Saturday as Salomon Farm Park in Fort Wayne hosted its annual Christmas on the Farm.

The horses – giant, heavy-maned draft horses – patiently trod around the grounds along Dupont Road pulling wagons each loaded with about a dozen bundled-up children and adults eager to sample a holiday in bygone times.

“We try to keep it in that era of the 1930s,” said Kellie Adkins, an organizer of the event who is outdoor recreation coordinator for the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. Music from that era is played, and children write out postcards to Santa, instead of sending him email, she said.

“It’s really a nice opportunity for families to come out and not have to spend a lot of money,” she said.

The event’s activities, which included a petting zoo, wagon rides and time with Father Christmas, were all free after attendees paid $5 for parking.

More than 700 people had arrived by 2 p.m. Saturday, Adkins said.

Myron Stackhouse, 74, of Waterloo was driving a team of two brown-and-white North American spotted draft horses with his daughter Correna Bretes, 54, also of Waterloo.

“I just like it because it’s us showing something we enjoy and seeing people have an appreciation,” said Stackhouse, who has been president of the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, whose members brought more than a dozen horse and mule teams to the event.

Ari, Ana, Eva and Jubilee Kellenberger and Wrigley Hannan of Fort Wayne – all under the age of 7 – were loving on the animals in a nearby petting zoo inside a small barn. It was a split decision on which was their favorite, the sheep or the goats.

But it was unanimous that this was likely to become a favorite holiday activity for their grandmother Kim Hannan of Fort Wayne.

“I came to have a day with my grandchildren and they get to see the animals,” she said, noting this was the first time they had attended. Rounding out the group were the children’s mothers, Bre Kellenberger and Paige Hannan of Fort Wayne.

“It’s nice to slow down and make it a family day,” she said, adding, “I’d definitely come back. This is so awesome.”

