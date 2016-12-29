Hotel vies for spot at I-69, Lima

Yet another hotel has been proposed for the vicinity of Lima Road and Interstate 69 on Fort Wayne’s north side.

A four-story structure identified as a Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites is planned for a 1.45-acre site at 6032 S. Ring Road.

The site is just north of the intersection of Cross Creek Boulevard and West Washington Center Road, west of Lima Road and south of the Meijer/Home Depot shopping center.

According to paperwork filed for a Jan. 19 public hearing before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals, the hotel would have 73 guest rooms.

It would join at least 10 other hotels and motels in the area – Econo Lodge, Wyndham Garden Inn, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Hampton Inn and Suites, Towne Place Suites, Hyatt Place, Hotel Fort Wayne, Quality Inn, Super 8 and Don Hall’s Guesthouse.

Another hotel, described as a Tru brand Hilton on Distribution Drive next to the Golden Corral restaurant on Lima Road, got approval from the BZA in June. The Wyndham Garden in the area remains closed after a fire in November.

The new hotel’s applicant, Raj Patel of Fort Wayne, is seeking both a special use and a development standards variance in order to proceed with the project.

Although hotels are a permitted use within the site’s general commercial zoning, the site lies within Area 2 of the Smith Field Airport Overlay District, which limits building height to 40 feet.

Developers want to extend that to 49 feet to allow for the fourth story. Three stories “will not provide enough rooms to make the project financially feasible,” according to documents filed by the applicants, who also point out that some other hotels in that area are four or five stories high.

Airport overlay districts carry additional development requirements for shielding light and glare, minimizing dust and haze and preventing the congregation of wildlife so as not to cause hazards to aircraft. Development in the district also requires review and approval by the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Described as a mid-line, “hybrid” hostelry on the hotel chain’s website, Sleep Inns/Mainstay Suites caters to both short-stay and extended-stay customers and are run by franchisees.

Amenities vary by brand, but suites feature built-in kitchens while both brands have free breakfasts and complimentary internet access.

The hearing on the hotel will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

