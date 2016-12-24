Huge gift helps Salvation Army meet its goal

The Salvation Army in Fort Wayne met its Red Kettle goal of $250,000 with the help from two of its biggest boosters.

Bill Bean, a local developer with Hanning & Bean, and Bruce Dye, CEO of Hotel Fitness, teamed up to top up the kettle with a combined donation of $100,000.

"We saw in the newspaper they were behind in their goal," Bean said Saturday. The article ran Dec. 21 in The Journal Gazette when Capt. Luis Acosta of the Salvation Army here said the campaign had reached only 58 percent of its goal.

Bean and Dye had come to the Salvation Army's rescue before, each donating $100,000 a couple of years ago.

Bean said the custom started a couple of years ago when he and Dye were on a trip together. "We were talking about the end of the year and different charities," Bean said.

"They had done a great thing for my family when I was a young child," Bean said. "We agreed to match each other."

Although the counting won't be done until Tuesday, Acosta said the gift puts the organization's programs back in good standing.

"We're about where we are supposed to be," Acosta said. Programs help low- or no-income families with assistance from the Salvation Army's food pantry, free after school programs, and utilities and rental assistance, among other programs.

Bean continues to be grateful for the Salvation Army's charity he witnessed when he was young.

Bean remembers the Salvation Army coming to the door when he was 4 or 5 years old after his stepfather had been laid off in Alton, Illinois.

"We had no food, no presents, no tree," Bean recalled. "The Salvation Army showed up and the Salvation lady and the cab driver started bringing in sacks of food, presents, clothing and even a tree.

"It had a big impact on me."

