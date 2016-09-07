Huntington educator a finalist for state's top teacher

A Huntington North High School math teacher is among 10 finalists for the 2017 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

The list including Jarod Hammel of Huntington North High School was released Tuesday by Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz. The selection of the 2017 Indiana Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.

“Everywhere I go, I see great teaching and learning happening in Hoosier classrooms,” Ritz said in a statement. “Great teachers can have a lifelong impact on a child’s life. I am honored to recognize 10 of these outstanding educators today who have demonstrated their commitment to high-quality instruction and service to Hoosier students. I congratulate each of them on their accomplishment.”

The Indiana Department of Education has conducted the Indiana Teacher of the Year program for more than 50 years. School corporations are invited to participate in this recognition program by nominating one teacher to represent local educators at the state level of the program.

The Indiana Teacher of the Year Selection Committee, composed of former Indiana Teachers of the Year, selects the new Indiana Teacher of the Year through a rigorous application process. The 2017 Indiana Teacher of the Year will represent Indiana teachers at the national level in accordance with National Teacher of the Year guidelines.

Along with Hammel, other finalists and the school and subjects they teach, are:

• Michelle Burress, Plainfield High School, English, journalism, photography

• Bobbi Jo Carter, Frankfort High School, English, language arts, English learner program

• John Gensic, Penn High School, biology

• Dennis Goins, Ben Davis High School, Indianapolis, and Area 31 Career Center, TV broadcasting

• Chris Hill, Avon High School, Project Lead the Way, engineering, electronics

• Mikayla Koharchik, Zionsville Middle School, language arts

• Jessica Deckard Mann, Mishawaka High School, English, futures in education

• Jitka Nelson, Logansport Community High School, English, language arts

• Jennifer Jo Steed, Brownsburg High School, German