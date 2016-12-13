I-69 to have overnight lane closures tonight, Wednesday

Interstate 69 will have lane restrictions in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and Wednesday, weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation has announced.

The restrictions are scheduled from mile markers 300 to 302 in Allen County tonight and from mile markers 337 to 339 in DeKalb County on Wednesday night, the transportation department said in a statement. INDOT contractors will be repairing and replacing roadway sensors.