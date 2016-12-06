I&M names Thomas new president and COO

Indiana Michigan Power has named Toby Thomas its new president and chief operating officer beginning Jan. 1, the utility said today.

It said Thomas, of Waveland, Indiana, will replace Paul Chodak III, who is moving to American Electric Power headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and assuming a new role as executive vice president of AEP Utilities.

"Toby’s considerable experience in operational management through his various positions with AEP has provided him with a solid foundation to successfully lead I&M,” Chodak said. "I have the utmost confidence that Toby is the perfect leader to take I&M and its customers to the next level of utility customer service and to help I&M continue its vision as the energy services company of the future.”