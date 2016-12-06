IPFW dean awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

Cheryl B. Truesdell, dean of the Walter E. Helmke Library at IPFW, has received the Sagamore of The Wabash award from Gov. Mike Pence.

In addition, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry declared Dec. 2 as "Cheryl B. Truesdell Day." Both awards were presented at a ceremony honoring her Dec. 2, according to a news release.

Truesdell is retiring Dec. 31. Truesdell has worked at IPFW since 1983, and has served as dean of the library since 2008.

Truesdell championed the expansion of resource sharing between Indiana libraries throughout her career, adopting new technologies as they became available, the release said.

Most recently, she has been the leader of a multi-year planning and library renovation project. Her influence on access, resources, innovative services, and staff and the strategic direction of the library will be a lasting legacy to her tenure at IPFW, the release states.