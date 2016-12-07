IPFW librarian receives Sagamore

Cheryl B. Truesdell, the retiring dean of the Walter E. Helmke Library at IPFW, has received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

She received the award at a ceremony Dec. 2, where Mayor Tom Henry declared that date Cheryl B. Truesdell Day, according to a news release.

Truesdell, who is retiring Dec. 31, has worked at IPFW since 1983 and has served as dean of the library since 2008.

Truesdell championed the expansion of resource sharing between Indiana libraries throughout her career, adopting new technologies as they became available, the release said.

Most recently, she has been the leader of a multi-year planning and library renovation project. Her influence on access, resources, innovative services and staff and the strategic direction of the library will be a lasting legacy to her tenure at IPFW, the release states.

The Sagamore is the highest civilian award given in Indiana.