IPFW to reinstate women's studies

IPFW has reinstated its Women’s Studies program, a bit of good news for a school that has been operating under a cloud of uncertainty.

“We’re very, very pleased about this development,” said Eric Link, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “It’s a good day for the college and for the students of this university.”

It’s been a tumultuous year for IPFW, faced with declining enrollment and revenue.

Women’s Studies was one of several programs targeted for elimination in October as part of the University Strategic Alignment Process, an internal study. And after a separate legislative study recommendation in January, the Indiana University Board of Trustees voted last week to split the IPFW campus, pending expected approval by Purdue University’s board next week.

Women’s studies was salvaged after measures were taken to trim costs, Carl Drummond, vice chancellor of academic affairs and enrollment management, announced Tuesday.

“The Women’s Studies department developed a plan that achieves the necessary administrative costs savings and instructional efficiencies,” according to the statement. “Women’s Studies will join the department of Political Science, which also hosts the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics and the IPFW Peace and Conflict Studies program. The degree will be conferred by Purdue University.”

The Women’s Studies department, with about 30 student majors this fall, was to be suspended Jan. 1, along with the geology and philosophy departments. Degree programs in French and German are among those to be suspended.

Link said the other programs are still scheduled for elimination. He said he worked with other faculty on campus to save Women’s Studies. No jobs will be lost, although a secretary position will be eliminated, he said. The person holding that job will work elsewhere on campus.

“It was an autonomous, kind of free-standing program within the college,” Link said of Women’s Studies. “By moving it into political science, we were able to achieve some reductions in administrative overhead.”

Janet Badia, who heads Women’s Studies, said the work ahead is to administratively integrate with another department by Jan. 1.

“I feel deeply sad that we’re the only ones being reinstated, but I am grateful we have the opportunity to continue to build our program,” she said.

Purdue provides administrative oversight of IPFW, with students able to receive degrees from both Indiana and Purdue.

Under the realignment approved by IU last week, IU would increase its focus on health sciences and build on the Indiana University Medical School on the IPFW campus. Purdue’s nursing, medical imaging and dental education programs would be transferred to IU.

Purdue would handle all other academic programming, including the IPFW music department, and would no longer be managing partner of the campus for both universities. The Purdue trustees will vote Dec. 16 on the realignment.

rshawgo@jg.net