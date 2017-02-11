IPFW vs Omaha, Feb. 11



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

IPFW's Brent Calhoun, left, dunks over Omaha's Tre'Shawn Thurman in the first half of the Mastodon's homecoming game on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's Brent Calhoun, right, pulls up for a jump shot as he's guarded by Omaha's Tre'Shawn Thurman in the first half of the Mastodons' homecoming game on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's Brent Calhoun drives to the basket for short shot in the second half of the Mastodons' game against Omaha on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's Brent Calhoun, left, puts up a short jump shot over Omaha's Marcus Tyus, center right, and Daniel Meyer during their game on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's John Konchar, right, dribbles around Omaha's Daniel Norl in the first half of Saturday's game at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's Mo Evans, center, takes a three-point in the second half of the Mastodons' homecoming game against Omaha on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's student section holds up "3" signs after Mo Evans hit s three-pointer in the second half of the Mastodons' homecoming game against Omaha on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's Bryson Scott, left, flips the basketball to the net as Omaha's Mitch Hahn tries to block during Saturday's game at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's Kason Harrell, right, makes a move to get around Omaha's Marcus Tyus during the first half of the Mastodons' homecoming game on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.



IPFW's John Konchar, left, shoots a three-pointer in the first half of their homecoming game against Omaha on Saturday at the Gates Sports Center.