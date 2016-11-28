IPFW vs Siena Heights Men's Basketball, Nov. 28



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

IPFW's Mo Evans pulls up for a three-point shot as time expires in the first half against Siena Heights on Monday at the Gates Sports Center.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

IPFW's Kason Harrell, left, dribbles in on Siena Heights' Lavario Smith late in the first half of their game on Monday at the Gates Sports Center.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

IPFW guard Bryson Scott, dribbles around Siena Heights' Tony Jackson during the first half of their game on Monday at the Gates Sports Center.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

IPFW;s Xzavier Taylor, right, makes a move to get inside of Siena Heights' Trevor Holston during the first half of their game on Monday at the Gates Sports Center.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Siena Heights' Keith Jordan, left, fouls IPFW's Xzavier Taylor as he shoots the basketball during the first half of their game on Monday at the Gates Sports Center.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

IPFW guard Mo Evans floats to the basket for a break-away dunk during the first half against Siena Heights on Monday at the Gates Sports Center.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

IPFW's Kason Harrell, left, tries to put up a shot as he's fouled by Siena Heights' Jon Hovermale during their game on Monday at the Gates Sports Center.