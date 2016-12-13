IU, Purdue hold summit at IPFW

The presidents of Indiana and Purdue universities arrived on the IPFW campus Monday to face a sometimes contentious audience in an attempt to lessen concerns about splitting the school.

IU President Michael McRobbie, Purdue President Mitch Daniels and state Sen. David Long, R-Fort Wayne, framed the realignment as the best way to address declining enrollment and set IPFW on a course to better serve students and the community.

But much is still to be decided, including funding the changes and naming the future separate schools.

Under the realignment, IU would increase its focus on health sciences and build on the Indiana University Medical School on the IPFW campus. Purdue’s nursing, medical imaging and dental education programs would be transferred to IU.

Purdue would handle all other academic programming, including the IPFW music department, and would no longer be managing partner of the campus for both universities.

The IU trustees approved the realignment agreement Dec. 1. The Purdue trustees are expected to do so Friday.

IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein moderated Monday’s event, billed as a media availability. But about a dozen people carrying signs reading “Splitting IPFW Will Waste Millions,” and “Don’t Dismantle Our University” took the opportunity to question the wisdom of the realignment and the disruption it could cause students.

Daniels said current students will be allowed to finish their degrees. And McRobbie tried to dispel any rumors that IU was abandoning the campus.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said, adding that IU will be able to control its campus budgeting and have full responsibility of academic programs. “Time has come to implement a new course for this campus and community.”

While acknowledging he would have been happy at times to simply make internal improvements, Daniels said the status quo needed to change. Health sciences are growing and needed in the region, and while he’s not enthusiastic about giving up the nursing program “we do believe it’s in the public interest and the students here,” he said.

Senate President Pro Tem Long said it was “meaningful and historic” for the two presidents to meet at IPFW. The commitment from IU and Purdue for IPFW, he added, “we’ve never seen before.”

Long said he would like to keep “IPFW” as part of any future rebranding “no matter what happens.” He suggested names like the IU Center for Medicine and Health Sci­ences at the IPFW campus, and Purdue Northeast at the IPFW campus.

Long acknowledged legislators will have to face budgeting decisions to support the restructuring. But no numbers were released Monday.

That bothers Jeffrey Malanson, presiding officer of the IPFW Faculty Senate and an associate professor of history.

When the presidents talk about IU and Purdue investing in IPFW programs “what they really mean is asking the legislature for more money for IPFW,” he said.

“I think the other piece that got completely unsaid is the massive cost of the transition itself will take,” Malanson said. Millions for transitioning the library will be needed and more money for new signs. “That money has to come from somewhere. It can’t come from our budget.”

After the event, Purdue University board Chairman Michael Berghoff and Dr. Michael Mirro, an IU trustee from Fort Wayne, said realignment will take a long time.

The change is being judged against a model used for 50 years, Berghoff said.

“All we’re asking is give us a chance to develop a new model, and we won’t have 50 years’ experience to point whether it’s working or not, but we will shortly, about three years, four years, five years,” he said.

Money will be an issue, both agreed.

“It will take money to make investments in areas that don’t exist today,” Berg­hoff said.

Added Mirro: “If you have ownership of the programs, you’re going to invest in them.”

