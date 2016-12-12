IU, Purdue presidents face contentious audience during IPFW discussion

The presidents of Indiana and Purdue universities arrived on the IPFW campus Monday to face a sometimes contentious audience in an attempt to lessen concerns about splitting the school.

IU President Michael McRobbie, Purdue President Mitch Daniels and state Sen. David Long of Fort Wayne framed the realignment as the best way to address declining enrollment and set IPFW on a course to better serve students and the community.

About a dozen people carried signs that read "Splitting IPFW Will Waste Millions," and "Don't Dismantle Our University." Some questioned the wisdom of the realignment and the disruption it might cause students.

McRobbie used the occasion to dispel any rumors that IU was abandoning the campus.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," he said, adding that IU will be able to control its campus budgeting and have full responsibility of academic programs. "Change can be difficult for all of us."

Under the realignment approved by the IU trustees Dec. 1, IU would increase its focus on health sciences and build on the Indiana University Medical School on the IPFW campus. Purdue's nursing, medical imaging and dental education programs would be transferred to IU.

Purdue would handle all other academic programming, including the IPFW music department, and would no longer be managing partner of the campus for both universities. The Purdue trustees, which must also approve the realignment, are expected to do so Friday.

