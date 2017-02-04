Immigrants from 5 of 7 countries live in state

Since 2007, Indiana has taken in 1,425 people from five of the seven counties now under a temporary immigration ban by the Trump administration, according to an Associated Press tally.

The immigrants, from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan and Syria, settled in 23 Indiana cities, including Fort Wayne and Huntington. The ban, targeting predominantly Muslim countries, also includes Libya and Yemen. Nearly a third of Indiana’s refugees arrived in the last 13 months, the fifth highest rate in the nation.

Fort Wayne was the new home for 18 people from Sudan, Iraq and Iran. Most arrived since 2013. One Iraqi settled in Huntington in 2010, according to the figures.

At 1,164, Indianapolis had the most refugees from the seven countries during the period 2007 through January 2017. South Bend is second with 92, most of them from Iraq, while nearby Mishawaka has received 55 Iraqis since 2012.

The U.S. has taken in nearly 270,000 immigrants and refugees from the affected countries since 2007, according to an analysis of U.S. State Department data by The Associated Press.

Many of the most populous states have taken in the largest share. California has accepted the most, by far, a total of 56,235. It’s followed by Michigan, Texas, Arizona, New York and Illinois.

Florida, the nation’s third most populous state, ranks somewhere in the middle, having accepted a little more than 5,000 immigrants or refugees from the seven countries. Yet of those, nearly 30 percent have arrived in just the past 13 months.

The AP analysis found that 2016 was the busiest year in the past decade for refugee arrivals from the seven countries targeted by the executive order.

Some 43,259 refugees from the countries arrived in the last year, more than a third from war-torn Syria. The number of Syrian refugees dramatically increased in recent years – from just 26 in 2007, to 247 in 2014 and to 15,479 in 2015.

Even within states, the distribution of refugees is typically concentrated to a few communities. Suburban Detroit, for example, gets the majority of Michigan’s Syrian immigrants. In California, the most popular destination for Iranians, immigrants from that country mostly go to Southern California, with large concentrations in Los Angeles and Orange County. And yet the Central Valley farming town of Turlock, with a population of 73,000, has an outsized proportion of Iranians. It took in 1,175 over the 10-year period, more than double the number going to San Diego.

For Somalis, Minneapolis and Columbus, Ohio, are the most common destinations.

Libya and Yemen have produced the fewest number of refugees, a total of just 143 over the last decade.

