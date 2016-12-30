Inauguration



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

People watch newly elected Allen County representatives take their oaths during an inaugural ceremony at the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda Friday.



Judges of the Allen Superior Court Charles Pratt, left, and Nancy Eshcoff Boyer take their oath during an inaugural ceremony at the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda Friday.



Paul Mathias, judge, Court of Appeals of Indiana, swears in Allen County Council Eric Tippmann, left, Justin Busch, and Robert Armstrong during an inaugural ceremony at the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda Friday.



Newly elected Allen County representatives listen to Emily Harrigan sing during an inaugural ceremony at the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda Friday.