Incentives could help create 20,320 Indiana jobs

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. this year approved incentives for 227 projects expected to create 20,320 new jobs, officials announced today.

Total investment in those projects by existing employers and those new to the state is almost $3.7 billion.

Jim Schellinger, the IEDC's president, said the state agency was able to be more selective when offering tax breaks, training and other incentives in 2016 because unemployment is at a 15-year low.

Instead of chasing every opportunity, IEDC staff focused on attracting jobs that pay wages higher than the state average, he said in a statement.

"This year, the average wage of jobs committed to the IEDC increased by 56 cents per hour, or more than $22 per week, which will allow Hoosiers to put more money in their pockets and create more opportunities for their families," Schellinger said.

