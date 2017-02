The Indiana 101 bridge over Brown Ditch, between Hoagland and Rider roads in Allen County, is to be closed on or after Feb. 27 for a bridge deck overlay, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

A detour will use U.S. 30, Ohio 49 and U.S. 224, the transportation department said in a statement.

Work is to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting, the statement said.