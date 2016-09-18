Indiana Grown initiative turns 1

At a glance Consumers will be able to identify Indiana Grown products using four categories. 1. 100% Indiana – Products within this category must be grown in Indiana or all ingredients must come from Indiana. 2. Prepared in Indiana – Product ingredients can come from anywhere, but 100 percent of the production must be done in Indiana. 3. Partner – To be an Indiana Grown partner, a company or institution must assist in marketing Indiana Grown products and members. 4. Indiana Grown – This category applies to all other Indiana Grown members. Indiana agriculture by the numbers $25.4 billion: Agriculture contribution towards Indiana GDP 245,000: Jobs supported by Indiana agriculture 4 million acres: Land in farms and forests $4.7 billion: Indiana agriculture exports $11.2 billion: Value of agriculture products sold in Indiana (Ranked 10th in the nation) 151 million: Number of pounds of shelled popcorn produced annually 37 thousand: Number of acres of vegetables harvested for sale Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture. For more information, go to www.indianagrown.org

Wayne Shive can never seem to get ahead. But in his case, that’s a good thing.

The founder of Best Boy & Co. has seen sales of his barbecue ­sauces, mustards and spice blends soar since last year when he joined the Indiana Grown initiative. Shive credits the program for catapulting the number of retail outlets that sell his products from five to more than 70.

A national distribution deal struck separately has placed his creations in about 300 Kroger stores in the eastern half of the country.

“It seems like I can never make enough anymore,” he said. “I have 100 cases in the warehouse, and I get an order for 120, and I think, ‘Holy crap! I need to make some more.’ ”

Shive is one of more than 550 members of Indiana Grown, which recently celebrated its first anniversary. Developed and led by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, the initiative makes it easier for food producers in the state to work with Indiana processors and distributors to get products on stores shelves, where other Hoosiers can buy them.

It’s almost impossible for a startup food producer to establish a relationship with a major grocery chain, Shive said.

Even so, retailers were hungry for a way to tap into the local food trend, said Ted McKinney, the Ag Department’s director.

“It was love at first sight,” he said of getting retailers on board.

Indiana Grown has simplified the process for small entrepreneurs to get to market and for large retailers to place orders.

McKinney stressed, however, that the program is a success because it doesn’t limit the types of businesses it works with. Large and small, new and old, high-tech and low-tech Indiana operations can participate and prosper, he said.

Locally, various organizations have joined to form a food council to address issues around food production and availability to low-income families. The group includes representatives from local food banks, the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service, St. Joseph Community Foundation and community advocates.

McKinney sees opportunity to grow the Indiana Grown program. He wants to add more retail outlets to the mix, including wineries and breweries that sell specialty food. He also wants to connect Hoosier producers with Hoosier restaurants.

Other plans for the initiative’s second year include increasing marketing efforts, scheduling more events and redesigning the website.

In its first year, Indiana Grown participated in 11 events to promote the program and launched Homegrown by Heroes to support military veterans who grow and process food.

Community Harvest Food Bank and Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market announced in June that they have joined Indiana Grown. The local nonprofits expect to expand their reach to consumers and retail partners by taking advantage of marketing support and event opportunities.

Shive, who launched Best Boy after retiring, donates profits from his Roanoke company to charity. His products were sold in small boutique shops for seven years before Indiana Grown came along.

“The best thing they do is open the doors to people,” he said. “They don’t tell you how to make it or how to price it. They don’t promise it will sell.”

Best Boy’s sauces and spices are now available in about 300 Kroger stores. Locally, the items are in Kroger, Earth Fare, Fresh Thyme, Ted’s Market and Olive Twist.

So far, Shive has donated about $15,000. These days, however, much of the money he makes has to be plowed back into the business to increase inventory so he’ll be ready to fill the next big order.

“It’s not like you’re selling at a farmers market anymore on a Saturday,” he said. “It’s real production – the real deal.”

