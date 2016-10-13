Indiana secretary of state encounters line of early voters

Recently embattled Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson stopped by Fort Wayne's Rousseau Center Thursday to check on early voting.

She found a line of about 100 people snaking around the lobby of the former City-County Building.

Voters reported they were waiting about 40 minutes to cast their ballots for president, governor, U.S. senator and other offices ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

But several said the convenience of early voting outweighed the wait. "I have a long work schedule. I work a 12-hour day with two days on and three days off," early voter John Heilman of Fort Wayne said. "It's just more convenient."

Beth Dlug, director of the Allen County Election Board, told Lawson that on the first day of early voting on Wednesday about 630 ballots were cast. More than 400 more had likely been cast by Lawson's 3 p.m. visit, she said.

That's a drop in the bucket compared to the total number of county voters, Barry Schust, Allen County's Republican voter registration board member, said.

"I would guess we would clear 280,000," he said, adding staff members have been working long hours and weekends to check thousands of new registrations and address changes.

Those registrations included about 1,500 paper forms gathered by the Indianapolis-based Indiana Voter Registration Project, which the Indiana State Police is continuing to investigate for irregularities.

The investigation widened to include Allen County last week and has since widened to include 56 counties, including Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusco, LaGrange and Noble.

Lawson, a Republican, earlier this month found herself in the middle of controversy after she sent a letter to county election officials warning them of potential problems.

Officials from the Indiana Voter Registration Project, run by a long-time Democratic strategist, charged the investigation was politically motivated and said they were filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice against Lawson.

"I know of no (Justice Department) complaint. I've gotten no notice of it," Lawson said in a brief interview with the Journal Gazette during her visit.

"Our concern is we want people to have confidence in the system," and that their registration and their votes will be handled properly, she said.

For more on this story, read Friday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or go to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Friday.

rsalter@jg.net