Indiana up 2 in health rankings

At a glance Top 5 States with the healthiest residents: 1. Hawaii 2. Massachusetts 3. Connecticut 4. Minnesota 5. Vermont States with the least healthy residents: 1. Mississippi 2. Louisiana 3. Arkansas 4. Alabama 5. Oklahoma Source: United Health Foundation

Indiana has gotten out of its health-rankings slump.

After four years of placing 41st in the United Health Foundation’s state health rankings, the Hoosier State slightly improved, climbing to 39th.

“Obviously, from our perspective, we’re very happy to see the state of Indiana going up two slots,” said Megan Reust, communications director for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health.

Rankings for neighboring states varied – Illinois ranked 26th, Michigan 34th, Ohio 40th and Kentucky 45th.

Because the rankings released Thursday didn’t include information specific to cities or counties, Reust said they aren’t as useful to the department as the county health rankings usually released in March.

In that report, Allen County this year ranked 39th among Indiana’s 92 counties in health outcomes, which is based on premature deaths and quality-of-life measures. The county ranked as the 44th healthiest in the state.

The United Health Foundation’s “America’s Health Rankings Annual Report,” now in its 27th year, included analysis of 34 measures of behaviors, community and environment, policies and clinical care data.

United Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization established by the health insurance company UnitedHealth Group. Its mission includes improving the well-being of local communities.

According to the report, Indiana’s strengths include high school graduation rates, low incidence of salmonella and a small disparity in health status by educational attainment. Its challenges include high levels of air pollution, a lower number of dentists and a high infant mortality rate, the report found.

Long-term, drug deaths in Indiana increased 27 percent over the last five years, from 13.1 to 16.7 deaths per 100,000 population, the report found. It noted the national rate increased by 9 percent over that same period.

In Indiana, the report found, HPV immunization in children ages 13 to 17 decreased from 44.4 percent to 30.9 percent among girls in the past year and increased from 12.8 percent to 27.5 percent among boys.

Nationally, the report found notable long-term improvements in reducing the prevalence of smoking, the rate of preventable hospitalizations and the percentage of the uninsured population. Indiana ranked 39th, 41st and 31st in those areas, respectively.

Go to www.americashealthrankings.org for information.

asloboda@jg.net