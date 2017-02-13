Initial reaction to GE campus redevelopment plan positive

Those involved in the fight to preserve Fort Wayne's General Electric complex cast the pending redevelopment announced today for the 31-acre site in a positive light.

Members of the West Central Neighborhood Association and the GE Campus Coalition said they are hopeful after learning that Cross Street Partners, Baltimore, has taken on the job.

"I've never been sure that I'd see this," said Charlotte Weybright, a former neighborhood association president and coalition member who led small rallies to save the campus.

"I was hopeful, but with the massive size of the buildings and the number of square feet -- well, I was hopeful, but worried. And now it's happened."

Neighbors said they understand the campus, which sprawls on both sides of Broadway just south of downtown, won't be transformed overnight.

Cross Street envisions an innovation-driven, mixed-use neighborhood of educational, residential, retail and office space.

"We feel that the GE project would be an anchor for the West Central Neighborhood as well as...a centerpiece for the success of downtown Fort Wayne," said Ben Wahli, the neighborhood's current president.

But some residents weren't quite ready to exhale. Mike Anderson, a long-time West Central resident and housing rehabber, called the announcement tremendous and wonderful.

But Wahli added he was looking for more specifics.

"I wanted more detail," he said. "West Central has been been working on this for a long time."

Democratic City Councilman Geoff Paddock, who convened the coalition to help determine the fate of the campus that lies in the 3rd district he represents, said specifics should come "relatively soon."

Developers indicate they would likely convene more meetings with residents as the project moves forward to determine what the community wants and would support, Paddock said.

"I have really dreamed for this day for a long time," he said.

For more on this story, see Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

rsalter@jg.net