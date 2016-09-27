Investigation of Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

An eviction notice remains taped to the front door on Tuesday of a mobile home in Countryside Village Mobile Home Park from which Amber Pasztor was foced to leave on Aug. 2. Pasztor was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after she left Allen County, drove to Elkhart and told an Elkhart police officer that she had the dead bodies of her children Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, in her car. Pasztor's home was directly behind the home of Frank Macomber, who was believed to accompany Pasztor when she abducted the children from their grandfather's home. Macomber was found dead in a wooded area in the 6000 block of Wallen Road early Tuesday, about a half mile from the home where the children lived.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

People gathered at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church on South Harrison Street for a prayer vigil for Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, Tuesday evening.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

A truck sits in the driveway as crime scene tape cordons off Frank Macomber's mobile home on Tuesday after his body had been found early Tuesday morning. Macomber was believed to have accompanied Amber Pasztor, who was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after she left Allen County, drove to Elkhart and told an Elkhart police officer that she had the dead bodies of her children Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, in her car. Pasztor had previously been evicted from the mobile home directly behind Macomber's, but their relationship was not clear.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Allen County Sheriff's Department detective T.J. Hough searches a wooded area in the 6000 block of Wallen Road on Tuesday where Frank Macomber's body had been found early Tuesday morning. Macomber was believed to have accompanied Amber Pasztor, who was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after she left Allen County, drove to Elkhart and told an Elkhart police officer that she had the dead bodies of her children Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, in her car. A statewide Amber Alert, issued for the two children Monday after Pasztor allegedly abducted them from their grandfather's home on U.S. 33, was cancelled at 6:15 p.m. Monday when the bodies were found.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Allen County Sheriff's Department detectives hold the scene near a wooded area in the 6000 block of Wallen Road on Tuesday where Frank Macomber's body had been found early Tuesday morning. Macomber was believed to have accompanied Amber Pasztor, who was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after she left Allen County, drove to Elkhart and told an Elkhart police officer that she had the dead bodies of her children Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, in her car. A statewide Amber Alert, issued for the two children Monday after Pasztor allegedly abducted them from their grandfather's home on U.S. 33, was cancelled at 6:15 p.m. when the bodies were found.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Crime scene tape cordons off Frank Macomber's mobile home on Tuesday after his body had been found early Tuesday morning. Macomber was believed to have accompanied Amber Pasztor, who was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after she left Allen County, drove to Elkhart and told an Elkhart police officer that she had the dead bodies of her children Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, in her car. Pasztor had previously been evicted from the mobile home directly behind Macomber's, but their relationship was not clear.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards and Curtis T. Hill, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney in and for the 34th Judicial Circuit, Elkhart County, Indiana, held a press conference Tuesday afternoon.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Allen County Sheriff's Department detective Randy Morrison searches a wooded area in the 6000 block of Wallen Road on Tuesday where Frank Macomber's body had been found early Tuesday morning. Macomber was believed to have accompanied Amber Pasztor, who was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after she left Allen County, drove to Elkhart and told an Elkhart police officer that she had the dead bodies of her children Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, in her car. A statewide Amber Alert, issued for the two children Monday after Pasztor allegedly abducted them from their grandfather's home on U.S. 33, was cancelled at 6:15 p.m. Monday when the bodies were found.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Countryside Village mobile home park off Washington Center Road is where Frank Macomber lived before his death. Amber Pasztor, who Macomber was believed to have accompanied in the abduction of her children on Monday, had been evicted from the home directly behind Macomber's on Aug. 2, 2016.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Countryside Village mobile home park off Washington Center Road advertises homes from $1,999.00 near the park's entrance on Ludwig Road.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

A pair of roses lies in the grass along the roadway in the 6000 block of Wallen Road on Tuesday where Frank Macomber's body had been found early Tuesday morning. Police said family members of Macomber came by to drop the flowers near the site after news of Macomber's death was reported. Macomber was believed to have accompanied Amber Pasztor, who was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after she left Allen County, drove to Elkhart and told an Elkhart police officer that she had the dead bodies of her children Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, in her car. A statewide Amber Alert, issued for the two children Monday after Pasztor allegedly abducted them from their grandfather's home on U.S. 33, was cancelled at 6:15 p.m. Monday when the bodies were found.