Islamic Center sets open house

The Universal Education Foundation Islamic Center of Greater Fort Wayne will hold its fourth annual open house from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 2223 Goshen Road.

The theme is "Islam 101: Get to Know Your Muslim Neighbors." The open house is intended to garner conversations about Islam and the American Muslim’s life, and to build bridges between various faith communities.

The open house will include a brief lecture, a Q&A session and a social hour that will include refreshments.

“We know there is a lot of misunderstanding, and it is our duty to provide a platform for candid conversations in an inviting atmosphere,” said Dr. Gohar Salam, president of UEF.

UEF encourages acquisition of Islamic knowledge and values, development of understanding and tolerance toward people of all faiths and promotion of harmony and peace in the community.

For more information, go to www.ueffw.org, contact Salam at 260-633-1123 or email goharsalam@gmail.com.