September 29, 2016 12:49 PM
Isolated storms possible today, Friday, Saturday
The Journal Gazette
There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are not expected, the weather service said in its outlook.
There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon, the weather service said. It said strong to severe storms are not expected.