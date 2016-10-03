Ivy Tech proposes Harshman Hall upgrades

Ivy Tech officials Monday unveiled plans for a $17.4 million renovation that would create what amounts to a student services mall on its north campus in Fort Wayne.

Harshman Hall, built in 1965 as a children's hospital, would get the upgrades if the Indiana Commission for Higher Education votes to send the project on to funding from the legislature, officials said before board members and guests toured the facility, described to them as outdated.

Ivy Tech's Chancellor for the Northeast Region, Jerrilee Mosier said the project is fourth on the funding priority list submitted by Ivy Tech campuses statewide. Officials said they've been working on getting on that list for five or six years.

"We believe we've got a great proposal because we're not building square-footage. We're revising square footage," she said, adding, "We believe it will impact every one of our students. That could be 8,000 a semester."

