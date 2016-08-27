Ivy Tech welcomes families at farm event

Trisha Rupert was putting feathers and stickers on a soft, brown cowboy hat Friday as her 9-year-old son, Zayne, looked on.

The cowboy hat was one of several fun giveaways at the Down on the Farm family event at Ivy Tech Community College Northeast’s Welcome Week for students and staff. The community was also welcome, said Christina O’Brien, student life director.

Held at the Ivy Tower Plaza on North Campus, the event offered pulled pork sandwiches, grilled chicken patties, potato salad, veggies and fruit, something to appeal to the whole Rupert family, especially 16-year-old Hunter, Trisha Rupert joked.

For Jayce, 13, it was the music, provided by singer Todd Berry of Muncie, who played a wide range of country and western tunes, accompanied by recorded music. Trisha Rupert said that kind of music was her favorite. Dad Jessee came along to make the family outing complete.

The family night event is offered at the start of fall and spring semester and has offered various themes, O’Brien said. Previous family nights have included an exotic petting zoo, a carnival and an outdoor movie, among other themes. The first week of school began Monday.

Isaac LaRue, 8, came with his mother, Emily, who works as a secretary at Ivy Tech. He rode the mechanical bull, a ride he called “very rocky,” and fed the goats at the petting zoo. The goat licked the pellets right up, he said.

He got to take home a wristband he made himself out of beads and plastic Western-themed charms like sheriff’s stars, horseshoes and tiny horses. “He was a worker,” said his mother when he first arrived and enjoyed pizza and a cookie.

O’Brien said about 150 attend the event each year.

This was the first time Trisha Rupert brought her family to the event, even though she’s in her third year at the college. She started as an accounting major and then switched to social work. She hopes to work with children who have disorders, she said.

“I like that it’s a community,” Trisha Rupert said of Ivy Tech. “They care about their students here. The professors help us set a path for success and not failure.”

