Jail approves tentative deal to house Toledo inmates

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A northwest Ohio jail has approved a tentative deal to let Toledo resume sending its code violators there and it's allowing its attorney to demand a $1.1 million payment it never received for a 60-day period where the jail housed the city's inmates.

The Blade reported (http://bit.ly/2cM1qMq ) the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio board on Monday authorized Lucas County to continue allowing Toledo to send its code violators there.

The city would pay about $70 a bed for 20 beds. Toledo's City Council plans to meet Tuesday to consider the agreement.

Toledo's jail membership ended last month after it defaulted on a nearly $1.32 million bill owed to the jail. Attorneys for the city have said code violators would be sent to another jail in nearby Bowling Green.