Jefferson-Lafayette intersection to be restricted

There will be single-lane restrictions during daytime working hours at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Lafayette Street, beginning Tuesday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The restrictions will allow a contractor to reconstruct and improve the sidewalk at the northeast corner of the intersection, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

Work is to be completed by Sept. 16, weather permitting, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.