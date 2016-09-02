September 02, 2016 11:57 AM
Jefferson-Lafayette intersection to be restricted
The Journal Gazette
There will be single-lane restrictions during daytime working hours at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Lafayette Street, beginning Tuesday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The restrictions will allow a contractor to reconstruct and improve the sidewalk at the northeast corner of the intersection, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
Work is to be completed by Sept. 16, weather permitting, the statement said.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.