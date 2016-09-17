-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Lou Brown, 71, left, helps customer Nicole Altic with a sugar bowl in her tent at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Patty Bennett, right, and Jim Schlup works on their display of encore peaches at the Schlup Farm Market tent at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Due to the rain umbrellas were a common sight at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Sisters Makayla Volz, 7, left, and Samantha, 4, enjoy corn during their time at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Cheryl Skiba-Jones enjoys looking at jewelry in Lou Brown's tent at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Lou Brown, 71, mans her tent and watches customers at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Inclognito Cloggers' Kaylee Wallace, 18, peforms in the rain at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Joe Bennett works on stirring kettle corn at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran HS Band, and the Lutheran South Unity School tent at the 2016 Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday.