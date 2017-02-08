Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Aldijana Rizvic, a 4th grader at Study Elementary School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.
Madeline Phuong, a 6th grader at Canterbury School, won Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.
Haven Eastman, a 5th grader at Eel River Elementary School, listens as Madeline Phuong, a 6th grader at Canterbury School, spells "casino" to win Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.
Ra'Niyah Thomas, a 5th grader at Maplewood Elementary School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.
Simone Senk, a 7th grader at Emmaus Lutheran School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.
Jarod Wiehe, an 8th grader at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.
Madeline Phuong, right, a 6th grader at Canterbury School, is announced the winner in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center, with Haven Eastman, left, a 5th grader at Eel River Elementary School the runner up.
The final four contestants in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center. From left to right, Jacqueline Vazquez, Haven Eastman, Madeline Phuong, and Erica Cho.
February 08, 2017 9:40 PM
Journal Gazette Spelling Bee
The 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, held at IPFW Rhinehart Music Center.