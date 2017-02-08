Journal Gazette Spelling Bee



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Aldijana Rizvic, a 4th grader at Study Elementary School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.



Madeline Phuong, a 6th grader at Canterbury School, won Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.



Haven Eastman, a 5th grader at Eel River Elementary School, listens as Madeline Phuong, a 6th grader at Canterbury School, spells "casino" to win Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.



Ra'Niyah Thomas, a 5th grader at Maplewood Elementary School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.



Simone Senk, a 7th grader at Emmaus Lutheran School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.



Jarod Wiehe, an 8th grader at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School, spells a word in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.



Madeline Phuong, right, a 6th grader at Canterbury School, is announced the winner in Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center, with Haven Eastman, left, a 5th grader at Eel River Elementary School the runner up.