Journal Gazette top videos for week of August 21, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.
Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of August 21, 2016:
Lloy Ball
Former Olympian Lloy Ball spoke at Woodlan Elementary School about his
Olympic experience. Ball was a part of the 2008 United States gold medal
winning volleyball team.
Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand
Wednesday's tornado strikes farms
Wednesday's tornado strikes farms on Brush College Road.
Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman
Tornado damage to Paul and Nettie Rekeweg farm
Damage to the farm of Paul and Nettie Rekeweg on Doehrman Road, Thursday
Journal Gazette video by Sam Hoffman
Tornado damage on Bull Rapids Road
Tornado touched down north of Woodburn Wednesday. Video is of damaged homes on Bull Rapids Rd.
Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand
Fort Wayne Historical Society's Annual Open House
The Annual Open House of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society was held in New Haven, IN on Saturday. Guests were able to experience a 400-ton steam locomotive up close and personal, take a short caboose ride, tour the newly upgraded shop of the historical society, visit World War II re-enactors and much more during the event.
Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von
Cheryl Wills visits Levan Scott Academy
Journalist and author Cheryl Wills visits Levon Scott Academy on Thursday, August 25, 2016.
Journal Gazette video by Michelle Davies