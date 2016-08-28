Journal Gazette top videos for week of August 21, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of August 21, 2016:

Lloy Ball

https://vimeo.com/180219986

Former Olympian Lloy Ball spoke at Woodlan Elementary School about his

Olympic experience. Ball was a part of the 2008 United States gold medal

winning volleyball team.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand

Wednesday's tornado strikes farms

https://vimeo.com/180216521

Wednesday's tornado strikes farms on Brush College Road.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Tornado damage to Paul and Nettie Rekeweg farm

https://vimeo.com/180216222

Damage to the farm of Paul and Nettie Rekeweg on Doehrman Road, Thursday

Journal Gazette video by Sam Hoffman

Tornado damage on Bull Rapids Road

https://vimeo.com/180118439

Tornado touched down north of Woodburn Wednesday. Video is of damaged homes on Bull Rapids Rd.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand

Fort Wayne Historical Society's Annual Open House

https://vimeo.com/179597063

The Annual Open House of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society was held in New Haven, IN on Saturday. Guests were able to experience a 400-ton steam locomotive up close and personal, take a short caboose ride, tour the newly upgraded shop of the historical society, visit World War II re-enactors and much more during the event.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Cheryl Wills visits Levan Scott Academy

https://vimeo.com/180208222

Journalist and author Cheryl Wills visits Levon Scott Academy on Thursday, August 25, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Michelle Davies