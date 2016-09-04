Journal Gazette top videos for week of August 28, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of August 28, 2016:

Brickworld Fort Wayne 2016

https://vimeo.com/180523213

Huge builds made of LEGO® and other snap-together bricks drew a large crowd to the Brickworld Fort Wayne 2016 LEGO® Exposition on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne.

Journal Gazette video by Chad Ryan

Anchors Away Cardboard Boat

https://vimeo.com/180644052

Students from New Haven High School test out their cardboard boats at Jury Pool, 1702 Glencoe Blvd. New Haven on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. The New Haven High School physics classes held their 17th annual Anchors Away Cardboard Boat Competition on Monday. In the competition, students had to construct a boat large enough to support themselves as they navigate an obstacle course through the pool with the boat being constructed from only cardboard and adhesive.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Worm Farmers

https://vimeo.com/180794110

Park and Education Manager Ron Zartman leads a group of participants in making their own worm habitats out of two-liter bottles and 16oz bottles during the Preschool Discovery Hour - Worm Farmers event at Fox Island County Park on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. The event included reading a worm book, building worm habitats, searching for worms and a snack.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Lily Gold Chandelier

https://vimeo.com/181076550

Fort Wayne Museum of Art COO Amanda Martin talks about the piece "Lily Gold Chandelier" by glass artist pioneer Dale Chihuly which is being installed by Jacob Stout on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The piece is called “Lily Gold Chandelier” and is made of more than 100 hand-blown glass tendrils and is being installed in the museum’s public atrium.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Day of Caring

https://vimeo.com/181057647

Volunteer carpenters repair a storage shed at Hodell Acres for the annual Day of Caring on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

ACD Festival Hoosier Tour

https://vimeo.com/181090974

ACD Festival begins as the 2016 Auburn Hoosier Tour returns to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand