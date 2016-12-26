Journal Gazette top videos for week of Dec. 17, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.
Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of Dec. 17, 2016:
Wreaths for Veterans
A Wreaths for Veterans event was held at Lindenwood Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans during the event.
Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von
The Spirit of Christmas
Heartland sings holiday music in the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016
Journal Gazette video by Michelle Davies
Jerry Vandeveer rings bell for "my Linda"
Jerry Vandeveer rings a bell for "my Linda" on December 21, 2016. Vandeveer volunteered as a bell ringer to help raise much need funding for the Salvation Army and to raise awareness of the importance of getting a colonoscopy.
Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman
Mediation
Meditation practitioners talk about finding calm in a hectic world.
Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand
University of Saint Francis wins NAIA title Journal
Gazette video by Greg Jones
DIY Christmas Gifts
A video highlighting local people creating Christmas gifts by hand.
Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von