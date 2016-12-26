Journal Gazette top videos for week of Dec. 17, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of Dec. 17, 2016:

Wreaths for Veterans

https://vimeo.com/196108852

A Wreaths for Veterans event was held at Lindenwood Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Civil Air Patrol laid 200 wreaths on the graves of veterans during the event.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

The Spirit of Christmas

https://vimeo.com/196195771

Heartland sings holiday music in the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

Journal Gazette video by Michelle Davies

Jerry Vandeveer rings bell for "my Linda"

https://vimeo.com/196629611

Jerry Vandeveer rings a bell for "my Linda" on December 21, 2016. Vandeveer volunteered as a bell ringer to help raise much need funding for the Salvation Army and to raise awareness of the importance of getting a colonoscopy.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Mediation

https://vimeo.com/193762367

Meditation practitioners talk about finding calm in a hectic world.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand

University of Saint Francis wins NAIA title Journal

https://vimeo.com/196138294

Gazette video by Greg Jones

DIY Christmas Gifts

https://vimeo.com/196663946

A video highlighting local people creating Christmas gifts by hand.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von