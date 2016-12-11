Journal Gazette top videos for week of Dec. 3, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of Dec. 3, 2016:

The Great Train Show

https://vimeo.com/194168187

The Great Train Show steamed into the Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Christmas Party for kids surviving cancer

https://vimeo.com/194278389

The the 30th annual Christmas Party for Kids Surviving Cancer was held at North Side High School on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. The celebration was for children who have battled cancer and their families and included games, lunch, live music and dance and gifts.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Breakdancing

https://vimeo.com/194427464

Fort Wayne dancers talk about their passions for breakdancing while practicing at McMillen Park Community Center. Dancers gather 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to practice and learn from each other.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand

Use of Force

https://vimeo.com/194898079

The “USE OF FORCE TRAINING” , a 2 hour workshop that helps detail and share information about the dangers law enforcement face while carrying out their responsibilities, including the reasons why police officers react and respond in given situations was held at the Police Training Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

Last House of the Year

https://vimeo.com/194878038

Habitat for Humanity volunteers wrap in the last house of the year to prepare it for inside work this winter.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand