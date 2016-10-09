Journal Gazette top videos for week of Oct. 1, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of Oct. 1, 2016:

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

https://vimeo.com/185168042

Scenes from the 2016 Fort4Fitness Fall Festival marathon, half marathon and 10k, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Music played live by the band Overlook, featuring Carson Bull, 16, on guitar, James Haines, 16, on vocals and guitar, Sam Bellavance, 15 on bass and Colin Christiansen, 14, on drums.

Journal Gazette video by Chad Ryan

Indiana Bicentennial Torch relay

https://vimeo.com/185157069

Mike Clendenon delivers the Indiana Bicentennial torch to New Haven High School on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Teen Drivers

https://vimeo.com/185228733

Teens took part in the Street Survival teen driver safety course on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Kuehnert Dairy Farm

https://vimeo.com/185699334

Kindergartners learn where milk comes from at Kuehnert Dairy Farm on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Michelle Davies

Jerod Tobias' Mural

https://vimeo.com/185853285

Jerrod Tobias talks about his Amplify Art! program at the Brass Rail, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2016. This mural honors Native American folklore and uses that platform to advocate for human rights and environmentalism.

Journal Gazette video by Cathie Rowand