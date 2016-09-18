Journal Gazette top videos for week of Sept. 10, 2016

Each week, Journal Gazette photographers bring events into focus.

Their top video picks of events happening in and around Fort Wayne for the week of Sep. 10, 2016:

The USAF Thunderbirds

https://vimeo.com/182246585

The USAF Thunderbirds perform Saturday, Sept. 10 at the 2016 Air Show

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Buddy Walk

https://vimeo.com/182234978

Families and supporters walk through downtown starting at Parkview Field during the 18th Annual Buddy Walk in Fort Wayne on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. DSANI (Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana) enhances the lives of people affected by Down Syndrome, advocates on their behalf, provides information and support to families and professionals, and promotes acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in northeast Indiana.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

9/11 Stair Climb

https://vimeo.com/182313793

Guests make their way up and down the stairs during the 9/11 Stair Climb held at Parkview Field on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. The 9/11 Stair Climb is designed to pay tribute and remind us to never forget the events of September 11, 2001. Organized as an untimed walk, participants ascend and descend the stairs of the ballpark.

Journal Gazette video by Rachel Von

The 2016 Ft. Wayne Air Show

https://vimeo.com/182246734

Scenes from the 2016 Ft Wayne Air Show on the weekend of Sept. 10 & 11.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman

Fiesta for Hispanic Heritage Month

https://vimeo.com/183036698

Ivy Tech Northeast Latino student group hosts a kicked off celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Michelle Davies

FWFD Paramedics Recruits

https://vimeo.com/183036698

The Fort Wayne Fire Department's first recruit class of paramedics goes through their final skills verification and knowledge checks Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in the simulation labs at the Parkview Mirro Center. Once the verification is complete, the recruits will move on to begin the fire fighting portion of the training academy.

Journal Gazette video by Chad Ryan

Eagle Eyes at Woodlan

https://vimeo.com/183043342

Eagle Eyes eye-controlled computer mouse helps special needs students in East Allen County Schools, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

Journal Gazette video by Samuel Hoffman